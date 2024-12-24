Global conflicts lead to drop in demand for handmade festive items from Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Craftsman Mohammad Iqbal Shah has been making a wide array of Christmas-related goods and other festive items for many years.

He and his team prepare papier mache by soaking paper in water, turning it into pulp and mixing it with flour and glue.

The mixture is applied onto wooden or plastic bases to create objects like balls, bells, stars and Santa Claus figurines, which are then dried in the sun at Shah’s workshop.

But in the past few years, business has been on a steep decline due to wars in Europe and the Middle East, he told CNA.

“We used to make over 100,000 pieces every year. This year, I believe production has dropped by almost 50 per cent because of the low demand in the international market,” he added.