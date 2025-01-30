2 vehicles ram into crowd outside Kuala Lumpur nightclub, injuring 2

Malaysia police have launched an investigation after two vehicles drove into a crowd outside a nightclub in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Jan 29), injuring at least two people.

According to Malaymail, the incident happened near Top Plus Club along Old Klang Road.

In a video circulating online, a Toyota Hilux and a Toyota Vios are seen speeding out of a parking facility before driving into a group of people outside the building.

The two vehicles are then seen driving against the flow of traffic before attempting to ram into the same group of people.

Both vehicles then make another attempt to ram into the group.

Brickfields police department assistant police commissioner Mashariman Mahmood confirmed that a report was lodged, Malaymail reported.



"The vehicles hit a group of men, resulting in approximately two people being injured, with one victim taken to the hospital by ambulance," he said in a statement.

The officer said the incident is being investigated as attempted murder and added that none of the victims lodged a police report, according to New Straits Times.

He also urged witnesses to come forward.