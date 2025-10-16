Laos plans to pull plug on crypto miners by early 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: Laos is considering halting electricity supply to cryptocurrency miners by the first quarter of 2026, as it seeks to redirect domestic power to industries that contribute more to economic growth, the country's deputy energy minister told Reuters.

Crypto operators, drawn by cheap non-fossil energy, flocked to the landlocked Southeast Asian nation following a 2021 policy shift that triggered a rapid expansion in mining activity.

But the government now aims to prioritise power for sectors such as AI data centres, metals refining and electric vehicles, its deputy energy minister Chanthaboun Soukaloun said on Thursday (Oct 16).

Laos has already begun scaling back supply to crypto miners, who currently consume around 150 megawatts of electricity, down 70 per cent from a peak of 500MW in 2021 and 2022, Soukaloun said.

BETTER VALUE FOUND ELSEWHERE

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Crypto doesn't create value compared to supplying it to industrial or commercial consumers. We proposed to the government in 2021 to supply to crypto mining due to the oversupply of electricity domestically," Soukaloun told Reuters, adding that the industry creates few jobs and does not have a supply chain that benefits the economy.

Soukaloun said that Laos had initially planned to end supply this year, but continued due to abundant rainfall that boosted hydropower output and enabled increased exports to neighbouring Thailand and Vietnam.

"I think by the end of the first quarter of 2026, we might stop (supply to crypto) entirely," he said on the sidelines of the ASEAN energy ministers meeting.

Reuters was unable to find associations representing the crypto mining industry, or ascertain which miners operate there.

Laos, often dubbed the "battery of Southeast Asia" for its hydropower export potential, plays a key role in the region’s clean energy transition. Hydropower exports are crucial for decarbonising neighbouring countries that face challenges scaling up solar and wind.

Laos, which exports most of its hydropower to independent power producers in cross-border deals with Thailand and Vietnam, is considering further increasing its bilateral export capacity to Vietnam from 8,000MW currently, Soukaloun said.