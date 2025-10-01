At least 20 people killed after powerful Philippines quake

MANILA: At least 20 people were killed after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu City late on Tuesday (Sep 30), the New York Times reported, citing local authorities.

The quake caused power outages and damaged buildings across the central Visayas region, where rescuers were searching collapsed structures for possible casualties.

ABS-CBN, the country’s largest broadcaster, earlier reported at least five deaths, citing the police.

QUAKE AND AFTERSHOCKS

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of 10km and recorded multiple aftershocks, including one measuring magnitude 6.

Cebu City, which has a population of nearly one million, experienced widespread shaking. Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, chief of Cebu City police, said pole-mounted transformers exploded during the tremor.

Ian Po, police chief of Villaba in the central province of Leyte, said the quake lasted about 10 seconds and left the police station building “visibly shaking.”