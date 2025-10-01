At least 20 people killed after powerful Philippines quake

MANILA: At least 20 people were killed after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu City late on Tuesday (Sep 30), the New York Times reported, citing local authorities.
The quake caused power outages and damaged buildings across the central Visayas region, where rescuers were searching collapsed structures for possible casualties.
ABS-CBN, the country’s largest broadcaster, earlier reported at least five deaths, citing the police.
QUAKE AND AFTERSHOCKS
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of 10km and recorded multiple aftershocks, including one measuring magnitude 6.
Cebu City, which has a population of nearly one million, experienced widespread shaking. Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, chief of Cebu City police, said pole-mounted transformers exploded during the tremor.
Ian Po, police chief of Villaba in the central province of Leyte, said the quake lasted about 10 seconds and left the police station building “visibly shaking.”
DAMAGE AND WARNINGS
AFP reported that buildings and roads were damaged and power knocked out in several areas, though Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said there was no tsunami threat, but warned of strong currents and rapid changes in seawater level.
“The concerned public is advised to be on alert for unusual waves,” Phivolcs said in an advisory.
The Philippines lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a zone of intense seismic and volcanic activity where tectonic plates collide, making earthquakes a frequent and sometimes deadly occurrence.