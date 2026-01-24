Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah dies aged 26: Reports
The Indonesian influencer was reportedly found dead in her apartment, according to local media reports.
JAKARTA: Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah has died at age 26, according to local media reports.
CNN Indonesia on Friday (Jan 23) night reported that the popular influencer had died in her apartment, citing local police. No cause of death was given.
Budi Hermanto, head of public relations from the Metro Jaya police, said that a celebrity with the initials LL was found dead on Friday evening in the Essence Dharmawangsa Apartment in South Jakarta.
The celebrity was found by security officers at about 6.44pm on Jan 23, Budi said, as quoted by CNN Indonesia.
The spokesman explained that the police are currently investigating the incident and further information would be provided in due time.
CNN Indonesia reported that Lula was previously hospitalised for health issues.
News of her death was hinted at by Indonesian musician Hassan Alaydrus, one of Lula’s close friends.
He had posted a cryptic story on his Instagram, with nothing but a black background, on Friday evening.
A number of Lula’s friends, including Indonesian actress and singer Caitlin Halderman, had also left condolences on Lula’s last post on Instagram, CNN Indonesia reported.
Indonesian pop group Weird Genius cancelled a scheduled appearance at an event. Lula’s boyfriend, Reza Oktavian, is a member of Weird Genius.
“With heavy hearts, we are informing you that Weird Genius will not be able to perform at tonight’s OPPO event due to the unfortunate news of one of our members (which currently not in a prime condition and shape to be on the stage),” the group said in a statement posted on their Instagram page on Friday night.
“This situation is beyond our control, and we apologise for the inconvenience. The event cannot proceed as planned.”
The group also asked for everybody’s “understanding and forgiveness”.
The 26-year-old influencer has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Her last post, a video of her and Reza chatting, was posted on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The post has since gained 1 million likes as of Saturday morning.