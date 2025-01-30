Millions at India's Maha Kumbh Mela festival take 'holy dip' a day after fatal stampede

PRAYAGRAJ, India: Millions of devout Hindus thronged the northern Indian city of Prayagraj on Thursday (Jan 30) for the Maha Kumbh festival, a day after dozens died in a stampede on the most auspicious day of the six-week event.

But some devotees remained nervous after the fatal crush.

Krishna Soni, a student from the western state of Rajasthan's Bikaner city, and his family of eight linked themselves together with string to ensure they would not lose each other in the massive crowd.

"We are walking very carefully and trying to avoid the crowded areas," he told Reuters.

Police said 30 people were killed on Wednesday in a crush at the world's biggest gathering of humanity and 90 were injured, but sources told Reuters the death toll was nearly 40.

Indian authorities have ordered a probe into the incident which occurred when people surged towards a river to take a dip in its waters as part of the festival.