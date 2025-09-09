Major social media sites back online in Nepal after deadly protests

KATHMANDU, Nepal: Nepal rolled back its social media ban on Tuesday (Sep 9), a day after at least 19 people were killed in protests demanding that the government lift its restrictions and tackle corruption.

All major social media apps were working, an AFP reporter in Kathmandu said, as the government ordered a probe into the violence that saw police launch a deadly crackdown on protesters.

Several social media sites - including Facebook, YouTube and X - were blocked on Friday in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people, after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms.

The ban sparked widespread fury, especially among the younger generation who rely heavily on the apps for communication. Many took to the streets on Monday demanding it be repealed.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Amnesty International said live ammunition had been used against protesters, and the United Nations demanded a swift and transparent probe.

One eyewitness said she had "never seen such a disturbing situation" at the hospital where dozens of the 400 injured were treated.

"Tear gas entered the hospital area as well, making it difficult for doctors to work," said Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the Civil Hospital, speaking during the protests.