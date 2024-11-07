Singapore-linked 5G operator chosen independently, does not breach good governance: Malaysia Communications Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Top officials were not involved in decisions over the country’s second 5G telecommunication network operator, said Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, after the choice raised eyebrows among market players.

U Mobile Sdn Bhd is one of the country's smallest operators and overtook bids by two of Malaysia’s largest mobile network operators, Maxis Bhd and CelcomDigi Bhd, according to the New Straits Times.

“The (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) MCMC, as an independent body, has conducted an appropriate evaluation through the implemented tender process," said Mr Fahmi, as quoted in the Malay Mail.

“Regarding the issue of shareholdings, as I mentioned, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (picked) independently, the minister, deputy minister was not involved in any evaluation process,” Mr Fahmi said in parliament on Thursday (Nov 7).

He was responding to Member of Parliament for Pasir Gudang Hassan Karim’s question on Thursday on whether U Mobile’s selection as the second network provider was influenced by “any particular individuals within the company”, without naming anyone specifically.

MCMC is the regulator for the converging communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia.

Mr Hassan also asked why U Mobile, which is 48.28 per cent owned by Singapore-based Straits Mobile Investments Pte Ltd, was selected as the second 5G network provider.

Straits Mobile Investments, U Mobile’s majority shareholder, is also linked to Singapore state investment company Temasek Holdings.

Mr Fahmi said that the selection of the mobile network operator does not breach any stipulated conditions.

“From the perspective of both foreign and local shareholding, this decision (to select U Mobile) does not violate any of the conditions in place,” the Communications Minister responded.