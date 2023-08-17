Aircraft with 8 onboard crashes in Malaysia’s Selangor, 10 dead

KUALA LUMPUR: An aircraft with eight individuals onboard crashed onto a highway near Shah Alam in the Malaysian state of Selangor on Thursday (Aug 17), with authorities saying their conditions are yet to be confirmed though police have confirmed ten dead.

Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAM) said the accident took place in the City of Elmina, Shah Alam, adding that a total of six passengers and two flight crew were on board.

According to Bernama, police have confirmed that ten locals have died from the crash.

The flight was scheduled to land in Subang at 2.49pm, according to the New Straits Times (NST).

“The aircraft operated by Jetvalet Sdn. Bhd. departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08 pm to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport,” said CAAM chief executive officer Norazman Bin Mahmud.

“At 2.51pm, the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft.”

He added that the Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (KL ARCC) has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue mission.

“The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” said Mr Norazman.

He confirmed that the aircraft is a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with the registration number N28JV.

According to the Ministry of Local Government Development, a motorcycle was hit by the plane and firefighters have arrived at the scene for fire fighting and rescue operations.

Shah Alam district police chief Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident, said that a police team has also been sent to the location, according to Bernama.

Posts on social media platform X show a burnt section of a highway in Elmina, Shah Alam with smoke billowing from a fire by the highway.

The area also appears to have been cordoned off by Malaysian authorities.

The aircraft reportedly plummeted to the ground and exploded upon impact, according to Free Malaysia Today, citing China Press.