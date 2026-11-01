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Malaysia Airlines says customers may be affected by Amadeus breach
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Asia

Malaysia Airlines says customers may be affected by Amadeus breach

The incident may have affected information processed between August 2023 and September 2026, the airline said on Sunday (Nov 1).

Malaysia Airlines says customers may be affected by Amadeus breach
Malaysia Airlines planes parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
01 Nov 2026 01:01PM
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KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines said on Sunday (Nov 1) that some customer information may have been affected by a cybersecurity incident involving Amadeus, its reservation-technology provider.

The airline joins Cathay Pacific Airways, Japan Airlines, South Korea’s Asiana Airlines and others in recent days that have reported customer data was compromised in the Amadeus breach.

Malaysia’s flag carrier said in a statement that the incident may have affected information processed between August 2023 and September 2026.

The airline said it is working with Amadeus and relevant parties to investigate the incident and assess its impact.

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Malaysia Airlines said its information technology systems were not breached and there was no evidence that financial information had been accessed.

The airline encouraged customers to remain vigilant against suspicious or unsolicited communications, particularly those requesting personal or financial information.

Amadeus said it had become aware of a vulnerability affecting a travel ​booking display ​environment but ⁠did not respond to a question on how many customers’ data ​were affected.

In recent days, Cathay Pacific and Japan Airlines reported that the breach had affected data involving 53,000 bookings and 92,000 customers, respectively.

Source: Reuters/ht

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Malaysia Malaysia Airlines
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