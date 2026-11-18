KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is seeking information from US artificial intelligence firm Anthropic over the alleged use of its technology in a political influence operation targeting Malaysian voters, the government has said.

Anthropic said in a report issued in September it had uncovered a suspected AI-powered campaign meant to disrupt elections in the Southeast Asian nation.

It pointed to an "overseas entity", believed to have been based in Turkey, that abused Anthropic's Claude AI model to generate around 1,000 fake accounts on social media platform X and create a synthetic news site.

"Based on the report, Anthropic alleged that Claude technology was used by an overseas entity to develop several components of the operation, including a targeting system, a network of fake social media accounts, fake news sites and related components," the Malaysian communications ministry told parliament in a written statement on Tuesday (Nov 17), responding to a lawmaker's questions about the matter.

The ministry said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission was "seeking further information and clarification from Anthropic regarding the report", and would then "determine appropriate follow-up actions".

According to Anthropic's report, the entity "sold access to the platform as a paid influence-as-a-service capability", marketing the infrastructure as "military-grade, AI-driven, real-time political operations ecosystem".