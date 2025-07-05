Malaysia puts anti-dumping duties on some China, South Korea, Vietnam iron, steel

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said on Saturday (Jul 5) it has imposed provisional anti-dumping duties ranging from 3.86 per cent to 57.9 per cent on certain iron and steel imports from China, South Korea and Vietnam.

The duties on imports of galvanised iron coils or sheets or galvanised steel coils or sheets were imposed based on a preliminary determination made in an anti-dumping duty investigation initiated on Feb 6, the investment, trade and industry ministry said in a statement.

"The government finds that there is sufficient evidence that the importation of the subject goods ... is being dumped and that the investigation should be continued," it said.

The provisional duties will be in effect from Monday for up to 120 days with a final determination to be made by Nov 3, the ministry said.