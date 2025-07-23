Malaysia PM Anwar announces US$24 cash handout for all adults to head off rising costs

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday (Jul 23) announced new measures to address growing public disquiet about the rising cost of living, including a cash handout for all adult citizens and a promise to lower fuel prices.

The announcement came ahead of a planned protest to be held in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, calling for Anwar to step down over escalating prices and a failure to deliver on promised reforms, among other concerns.

Anwar's administration has carried out a number of measures to boost revenue and productivity this year, including a minimum wage hike, increased electricity tariffs on heavy power users, and new sales taxes on some imported fruits and luxury goods.

Anwar has said the moves were mainly targeted at large businesses and the wealthy, but critics have voiced fears that higher costs would eventually be passed down to consumers, including lower and middle income earners.

On Wednesday, Anwar said all adult Malaysians above 18 years old will receive a RM100 (US$24) one-off cash aid to be disbursed from Aug 31.

The government will spend a total RM15 billion in cash aid in 2025, up from RM13 billion originally allocated for the year, he said.

Police have said they expect between 10,000 and 15,000 people to attend the Saturday protest, which has been organised by opposition parties.

"I acknowledge the complaints and accept that the cost of living remains a challenge that must be addressed, even though we have announced various measures thus far," Anwar said.

He added that further initiatives to aid those in poverty will be launched on Thursday.