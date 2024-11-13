Commentary: There’s an easier way to tax the rich in Malaysia

SINGAPORE: T15 is the new buzzword in Malaysia. Budget 2025, presented by Prime Minister and First Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 18, popularised the “Top 15 per cent” category. It refers to the removal of subsidies in residential schools and 95-octane (RON95) petrol, and generally to public higher education and health services.

The issue of well-heeled kids enjoying subsidised residential schooling has simmered for years but Anwar has given it a stridency by slamming the indulgences of the “maha kaya” (ultra-rich) in recent months.

This class now has another name: T15, for the 15 per cent richest households based on income, and other to-be-determined measures. The financial savings from rescinding residential school subsidies for the T15 may be low, but the political mileage is high.

The rhetoric of the rich disproportionately benefiting from cheap fuel crescendos whenever a government revives the agonising cause of subsidy reform. Drivers of large expensive cars consume more of the subsidy, while lower-income earners who tend to drive smaller vehicles benefit less - yet need the subsidy more.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that the T15 enjoyed RM8 billion (US$1.8 billion) of the RM20 billion in fuel subsidies which provide Malaysians the cheapest petrol in Southeast Asia.