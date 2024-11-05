Some middle-class Malaysians say they are being ‘punished’ by PM Anwar’s planned subsidy cuts for ultra-rich

KUALA LUMPUR: In the days after Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivered his budget speech on Oct 18, a number of questions lingered on Mr Nav Singh’s mind.

The 38-year-old manager at a manufacturing company began to wonder whether he would slip into a category Mr Anwar described as the “maha kaya”, or ultra-rich.

This comes after the government announced plans to remove petrol, healthcare and education subsidies for this group - initially said to be the top 15 per cent (T15) of earners in Malaysia - in a bid to cut spending and bolster state coffers.

But questions linger as to who exactly falls within this definition, as Mr Anwar has yet to offer concrete details on the upcoming policy.

The argument is that the ultra-rich have for a long time disproportionately benefited from these subsidies, which could be better used to improve social assistance for the less fortunate.

Malaysia categorises household income into three broad categories when calibrating policies and distributing aid. According to the government, the top 20 per cent (T20) of earners have a monthly household income of at least RM11,820 (US$2,700); the middle 40 per cent (M40) earns RM5,250 to RM11,819; and the bottom 40 per cent (B40) earns below RM5,250.

But given that Malaysia’s latest official income survey in 2022 defined T15 as households with a combined monthly income of at least RM13,500, Mr Singh worries that he could be forced to pay an unsubsidised price for RON95 petrol from the middle of next year when the government says it will implement the measure.

“I am not sure how they come up with these categories. Everything has skyrocketed in price. I am not poor, but I don’t exactly feel like an ultra-rich person,” Mr Singh told CNA.