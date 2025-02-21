Malaysia king's health ‘significantly improved’ after treatment: PM Anwar

MANAMA, Bahrain: The health of Malaysia’s king Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has significantly improved after receiving treatment abroad, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who met the king, 66, twice during the prime minister's official visit to Bahrain, also confirmed on Thursday (Feb 20) that Sultan Ibrahim will return to Malaysia on Friday.

"Thank God, the early conservative treatment appears effective, although His Majesty's condition still requires monitoring,” said Anwar at a press conference to mark the end of his visit.

"His Majesty's health has significantly improved and before proceeding with further treatment, the King has decided to return home on Friday. God willing, treatment will continue, if necessary," he added.

Anwar visited Bahrain at the invitation of Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Hamad Al Khalifa.

On Wednesday, Malaysia’s national palace posted photos of the king granting Anwar an audience. Also present was the queen Zarith Sofiah.