Malaysia focuses on attracting young Chinese tourists after missing 2024 target

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has turned its focus to attracting young travellers this year in its bid to woo more tourists from mainland China, which remains among the country’s largest sources of foreign tourists.

This comes as the Southeast Asian nation missed its ambitious target in 2024 of drawing 5 million Chinese tourists to its shores.

Still, last year’s numbers were a hefty 160 per cent increase from the previous year’s. As of October, Malaysia welcomed just over 4 million Chinese tourists in 2024, while it drew about 1.4 million of them in the whole of 2023.

As part of efforts to boost its economy and the tourism sector, Malaysia began allowing China citizens to enter visa-free for 30 days from Dec 1 last year until the end of 2026.

The number of direct and charter flights between both countries has also increased, while efforts by states like Melaka to court Chinese tourists have paid off.

As part of its Visit Melaka 2024 campaign, it introduced new attractions and appointed actress Fan Bingbing as the state’s tourism ambassador.

GREATER COLLABORATION NEEDED

Industry experts have called for greater collaboration among tourism players to embrace digitalisation and roll out unique products to attract a growing number of young travellers, known as millennials and Gen Zs.

Many of these tech-savvy youths are looking for new experiences like cultural and sustainable tourism, making traditional travel fairs – which usually cater to large tour groups – a hard sell.