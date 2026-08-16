Malaysia’s DAP votes overwhelmingly to stay on in Cabinet, offering reprieve to PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) resolved on Sunday (Aug 16) for its Cabinet ministers to remain in Malaysia's unity government, offering a reprieve to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Delegates voted overwhelmingly at DAP’s congress for its five full ministers and seven deputy ministers to remain in the government.

Of the 2,106 secret ballots cast, 1,857 voted in favour of staying while 242 voted for the ministers to quit their posts. There were seven spoilt ballots.

A total of 4,264 delegates were eligible to vote, with 2,223 of them attending the congress.

DAP decided to hold the vote after a drubbing in the November 2025 Sabah state election in which it lost in all the eight seats it contested.

Initially scheduled for Jul 12, the congress was postponed due to the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, which saw DAP's seat counts drop from 10 to six and 11 to nine, respectively.

A DAP withdrawal from the Cabinet would have posed a serious threat to Anwar’s administration and could even force him to call an early general election, analysts previously told CNA.

DAP’s Cabinet members are Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim, and Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

There are 32 ministers in Malaysia’s Cabinet. There are also 30 deputy ministers.