Malaysia police disband group involving 12-year-old girl and 4 friends who sell their explicit photos online

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have dismantled a group involving schoolchildren who sell explicit photos of themselves, including a 12-year-old girl who created and ran a website for such a purpose.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Wednesday (Aug 20) that the police are now probing the possibility of a mastermind behind “Geng Budak Sekolah” or School Kids Gang in Malay.

As the case involves minors, he stressed that investigations must be handled with utmost care and in strict compliance with proper procedures.

“There are methods for handling cases involving children. Pictures cannot be shared, names cannot be mentioned, and so on,” he was quoted as saying by news agency Bernama, adding that the case is handled by the Criminal Investigation Department’s Women and Child Investigation Division.

“Managing cases involving children is a complicated process that we need to understand, taking into account their age, level of thinking and what drives them to do such things … all that has to be looked into,” he said.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Saifuddin said that the 12-year-old girl had conspired with four other friends to sell pictures of “various parts of their bodies” on social media, adding that they had a WhatsApp group with 762 members.

“Some of them even decided to drop out (of school) as they were making more money than both of their parents (from the sale of the explicit photos),” he said.

He added that enforcement action was taken this year under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 along with input and coordination from various agencies, reported local news agency Bernama.

It is not clear if the WhatsApp group had adult members or when exactly the operation took place. In Malaysia, the age of criminal responsibility is 10 years old.