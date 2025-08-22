Malaysia PM Anwar orders ‘thorough probe’ into air force fighter jet crash at Kuantan airport

KUANTAN, Pahang: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for a "thorough probe” into the crash of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) fighter jet at an airport in Kuantan, Pahang on Thursday (Aug 21) night even as he expressed concern for the two servicemen involved.

This is purportedly the first major crash involving the two-seat F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet since it entered service in 1997, local media reported.

No casualties were reported in the Thursday incident.

“The authorities are urged to conduct a thorough probe to identify the cause of the incident and ensure appropriate safety measures are taken,” Anwar said in a post on X on Friday morning.

He added: "I pray that both injured individuals are granted a speedy recovery and that all matters related to their treatment and well-being are made easier."

According to the RMAF, the incident involving the fighter jet occurred at about 9.05pm on the runway of Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport in Kuantan which shares facilities with the airbase.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman confirmed that both the pilot and the weapons system officer were safe, noting that the incident occurred during take-off.

“Both the pilot and co-pilot have been taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for (medical) examination,” Yahaya told local news agency Bernama.

According to the New Straits Times, the two servicemen - later identified on Friday as Mohamad Azhar Alang Kamarudin, 34, and 28-year-old Mohammad Izzudin Mohamad Salleh - managed to eject themselves from the cockpit before the crash.

In a statement on Thursday night, the RMAF said that immediate action is being taken and further updates on the incident will be announced in due course.

“The public is advised against circulating speculation or unverified reports,” it added, as quoted by Bernama.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the aircraft’s engine bursting into flames during take-off.