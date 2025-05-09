Malaysian footballer acid attack: ‘No further action’ from public prosecutor but police will continue probe

PETALING JAYA, Selangor: An acid attack case which left a Malaysian national footballer with fourth-degree burns last year has been classified as “no further action” by prosecutors, though authorities will continue to investigate.

The law firm representing footballer Faisal Halim confirmed on Thursday (May 8) that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has officially classified the case as NFA in a letter sent on Feb 18.

“Our client is understandably very disappointed with the outcome,” Faisal’s lawyer Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha said at a press conference on Thursday, as quoted by local news outlet The Star.

“The letter (on Feb 18) stated that the police could not find any clues or leads that could link any individual as a suspect to this case,” he added.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Shuhaily Mohd Zain later clarified on the same day that the NFA status refers to the arrest of three individuals, as well as other leads.

These include closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and a facial sketch distributed by police, which have been found to be unrelated to the case.

“This is the standard operating procedure in any investigation. If an arrest does not contribute to or assist the investigation, the deputy public prosecutor will classify the case as NFA until new developments or information arise,” Shuhaily was quoted as saying by Bernama on Thursday.

He explained that the three individuals previously detained have been released after investigations found that the actual suspect had used a false vehicle registration number, Malay Mail reported.

Forensic analysis of the three suspects’ phones also did not reveal any evidence of their involvement in the incident, according to the police.

Shuhaily also said that CCTV footage and facial sketches obtained so far have not been able to identify the real perpetrator.

He however gave an assurance that the probe was ongoing and the investigation paper would be sent back to the prosecution if any new evidence or leads emerged, and advised the public not to speculate on the case.

Faisal’s legal team had sent a letter to the AGC last month calling for the case to be reopened, according to lawyer Nik Zarith.

The lawyer also said that throughout the investigation, his team had taken proactive steps to ensure that the case received the necessary attention, including cooperating fully with the police.

It had also sent letters to the speakers of the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara, - the parliament’s lower house and the upper house respectively - as well as the Home Ministry, urging them to prioritise the case.