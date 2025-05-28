Fake kidnapping in KL: Foreigner studying in Singapore fined US$4,000 by Malaysian court for cheating
Zhang Runbao, 23, deceived Cheng Zhiwen, the mother of Ye Yingxi, 18, by staging a video purportedly showing Ye to be a victim of kidnapping.
KUALA LUMPUR: A foreigner studying in Singapore has been fined RM17,000 (US$4,000) by a Malaysian court for faking another student’s kidnapping in Kuala Lumpur.
Zhang Runbao pleaded guilty on Tuesday (May 27) to a charge of cheating.
He had deceived Cheng Zhiwen, the mother of Ye Yingxi, 18, by staging a video purportedly showing Ye to be a victim of kidnapping.
Ye appeared half-naked in the video with his hands tied, mouth sealed with tape and face drenched with water, according to Malaysian news site Free Malaysia Today (FMT).
Zhang claimed that Ye had been choked and stomped on, and demanded that Ye’s mother transfer the ransom to a bank account in China.
The act took place at a hotel along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur between 11.44am and 9.15pm on May 2, according to FMT.
On May 13, Zhang and Ye claimed trial after being jointly charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for allegedly trying to deceive Cheng into paying a 5 million yuan (US$694,000) ransom.
They were reportedly charged at the time with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, with cheating – by way of making a video call to Ye's mother and showing her son in a distressing condition – as an alternative charge.
Malaysian media reports on Zhang’s sentencing describe him as a friend of Ye but, speaking to CNA on May 14, Ye’s lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar maintained that his client did not know Zhang.
On Tuesday, Judge Azrul Darus also granted Ye a discharge not amounting to an acquittal after Ye’s lawyer informed the court that his client’s mother did not want to pursue the case and had retracted her police report.
According to Malaysian media reports, Zhang is said to be a National University of Singapore (NUS) student while Ye is believed to be a student at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM).
When contacted for comments, both SIM and NUS told CNA previously they were aware of ongoing legal proceedings but did not confirm whether Zhang and Ye were their students.
Before the verdict on Tuesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Syafina Radzuan urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence on Zhang, New Straits Times reported.
“The accused’s deceit caused inconvenience to many parties and wasted time and court resources, including police efforts to track him down,” she was quoted as saying.
“The prosecution also requested that the second accused, Ye, be discharged not amounting to an acquittal since Zhang has pleaded guilty,” she added.
Ye’s lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar had asked the court to discharge and acquit his client, The Star reported.
Meanwhile, Zhang’s lawyer Ernie Sulastri Ahmad said in mitigation that her client was remorseful and the 10 days he spent in lock-up had served as a lesson.
Ernie added that Zhang intends to continue his studies, which are expected to conclude in June next year.
If Zhang is unable to pay the fine, he will have to serve six months in prison. His cheating charge under Section 417 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum five-year jail term and fine, upon conviction.
CNA has reached out to NUS and SIM again for comments.