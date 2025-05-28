Fake kidnapping in KL: Foreigner studying in Singapore fined US$4,000 by Malaysian court for cheating

KUALA LUMPUR: A foreigner studying in Singapore has been fined RM17,000 (US$4,000) by a Malaysian court for faking another student’s kidnapping in Kuala Lumpur.

Zhang Runbao pleaded guilty on Tuesday (May 27) to a charge of cheating.

He had deceived Cheng Zhiwen, the mother of Ye Yingxi, 18, by staging a video purportedly showing Ye to be a victim of kidnapping.

Ye appeared half-naked in the video with his hands tied, mouth sealed with tape and face drenched with water, according to Malaysian news site Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Zhang claimed that Ye had been choked and stomped on, and demanded that Ye’s mother transfer the ransom to a bank account in China.

The act took place at a hotel along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur between 11.44am and 9.15pm on May 2, according to FMT.

On May 13, Zhang and Ye claimed trial after being jointly charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court for allegedly trying to deceive Cheng into paying a 5 million yuan (US$694,000) ransom.

They were reportedly charged at the time with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, with cheating – by way of making a video call to Ye's mother and showing her son in a distressing condition – as an alternative charge.

Malaysian media reports on Zhang’s sentencing describe him as a friend of Ye but, speaking to CNA on May 14, Ye’s lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar maintained that his client did not know Zhang.

On Tuesday, Judge Azrul Darus also granted Ye a discharge not amounting to an acquittal after Ye’s lawyer informed the court that his client’s mother did not want to pursue the case and had retracted her police report.

According to Malaysian media reports, Zhang is said to be a National University of Singapore (NUS) student while Ye is believed to be a student at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM).

When contacted for comments, both SIM and NUS told CNA previously they were aware of ongoing legal proceedings but did not confirm whether Zhang and Ye were their students.