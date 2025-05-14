2 foreign youths studying in Singapore charged in Malaysia with staging fake kidnap involving US$700k ransom demand

SINGAPORE: Two foreign youths studying in Singapore have been charged in Malaysia with staging a fake kidnap in trying to cheat one of their mothers out of almost US$700,000 in ransom.

Zhang Runbao, 23, and Ye Yingxi, 18, have claimed trial after being jointly charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court under Section 511 of the Penal Code for allegedly trying to deceive Ye’s mother into paying a 5 million yuan (US$693,832) ransom on May 2, according to local news outlet Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

FMT described both individuals as Chinese nationals and National University of Singapore (NUS) students, but other media reports have said Ye is a student at Singapore Institute of Management (SIM).

CNA has reached out to both SIM and NUS for comment.

Speaking to CNA on Wednesday, Ye’s lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar maintained that his client did not know Zhang.

The incident occurred at a hotel along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur, but it is unclear why the duo was in Malaysia.

According to FMT, the duo allegedly sent a video and made a call to Ye’s mother, 40-year-old Cheng Zhiwen, showing Ye in a staged kidnapping scene where he was seen to be partially undressed, gagged and appearing to be strangled in an effort to demand a ransom.

The pair also claimed trial to an alternative charge of making another video call to Chen, showing Ye in the same distressing condition, as part of an effort to intimidate and extort her into transferring the ransom, according to local media platform the New Straits Times.