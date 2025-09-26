Malaysian players banned after using forged documents to play qualifier against Vietnam

Deportivo Alaves' Facundo Garces was among seven players banned for a year by FIFA on Friday (Sep 26) after the football governing body found that doctored documentation had been used so that they could play in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee said the seven players - Garces, Gabriel Arrocha of Unionistas de Salamanca, Rodrigo Holgado of America de Cali and Imanol Machuca of Velez Sarsfield, as well as Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel of Johor Darul Ta'zim - were sanctioned with a 12-month suspension from all football-related activities.

FIFA said the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had submitted eligibility enquiries to global football's governing body and used doctored documentation to be able to field the seven players, breaching article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code that is concerned with forgery and falsification.

All seven players had played in Malaysia's 4-0 win over Vietnam in the third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers on Jun 10, after which FIFA received a complaint regarding the eligibility of several players.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Figueiredo and Holgado had both scored in Malaysia's victory. Garces has played in every game this season for Alaves, who sit 10th in LaLiga.

FIFA also ordered the FAM to pay a fine of 350,000 Swiss francs (US$438,651) while the players have been fined 2,000 Swiss francs each.

"Further, the matter of the players' eligibility to play for the representative team of Malaysia has been referred by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to the FIFA Football Tribunal for consideration," FIFA added.

The decision can be appealed before the FIFA Appeals Committee.