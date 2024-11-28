Over 37,000 people in six Malaysian states hit by flooding

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 37,000 people have been affected by flooding caused by torrential rain in six Malaysian states this week, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday (Nov 28).

Anwar told parliament that 322 temporary shelters had been opened in the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis, Johor and Perak to house those displaced by floods.

The northeastern state of Kelantan, bordering Thailand, has been the worst hit, with 30,582 people from 9,223 families affected, Anwar said.

Floods are common on the eastern coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season from October until March, with thousands of people displaced each year.