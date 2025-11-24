Malaysia floods affect 11,000 people across 7 states

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 11,000 people in seven Malaysian states have been affected by flooding caused by torrential rain, the national disaster agency said on Monday (Nov 24).

Floods are common on the eastern coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season from October until March, with thousands of people displaced each year.

A report from the National Disaster Management Agency showed 11,009 people from 3,839 families have been affected by flooding in the states of Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Terengganu and Selangor, as of 6am local time on Monday.

The north-eastern state of Kelantan, which borders Thailand, has been the worst hit, with 8,228 people affected. No deaths have been reported.

Sixty temporary shelters have been opened in the affected states to house those displaced by floods, the agency report showed.

In a separate incident on Sunday, around 400 people were left stranded by a landslide caused by continuous rain in Wang Kelian, a village in the northwestern state of Perlis, state media reported.

The people were safe and sheltering in a mosque on higher ground, state news agency Bernama reported late on Sunday, citing a district police official.