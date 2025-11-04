Foreign-born footballers saga: Malaysia FA to pursue arbitration after FIFA dismisses appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Football Association of Malaysia will take the case of seven foreign-born players’ eligibility to play for the national team to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, after world football governing body FIFA dismissed its appeal.

FIFA had ruled in September that the FAM and players used forged or falsified birth certificates of the players’ grandparents to secure their eligibility to play for the national team.

The seven footballers played in Malaysia’s 4-0 victory against Vietnam in an AFC Asian Cup qualifier on Jun 10, with two of them each scoring a goal.

The FAM filed an appeal, which FIFA announced it had dismissed on Monday night (Nov 3).

In a statement, FIFA confirmed its sanctions earlier imposed on FAM and the seven players: A fine of 350,000 Swiss francs (RM1.85 million or US$438,960) on the FAM and, for the players, a fine each of 2,000 Swiss francs and a one-year worldwide ban from all football-related activities.

The seven players are Argentina-born Facundo Tomas Garces, Rodrigo Julian Holgado and Imanol Javier Machuca; Spain-born Gabriel Felipe Arrocha and Jon Irazabal Iraurgui; Dutch-born Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano and Brazil-born Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo.

The FAM and players were notified of the appeal dismissal on Nov 3, FIFA said.

“They have 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, and following this notification, the parties will have 21 days for a possible appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

The Court of Arbitration for Sport is independent of any sports organisation and helps to facilitate the settlement of sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation. It is based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

FAM acting president Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said on Monday it would write to FIFA for the full details of the appeal decision before taking the next steps to submit an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“This is the first time FAM is facing this type of situation, and the lawyers and our management are very shocked by this decision,” he said in a statement.

“However, FAM will continue to strongly champion the rights of our players and the interests of Malaysian football at the international level,” he said.

After FIFA’s ruling in September, Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had told parliament that the government had followed the law and given the seven players citizenship based on a provision in Malaysia’s constitution.

He said the birth certificates of the players’ grandparents were not needed for the naturalisation.

An independent committee has, meanwhile, begun its inquiry on the issue, reported Malaysian news outlet The Star.

Committee chairman Md Raus Sharif, who is Malaysia’s former Chief Justice, said the investigation and report would be completed within six weeks. The FAM has tasked the committee with reviewing the case and submitting recommendations for further action.

“The committee will carry out their duties independently and with full commitment to ensure transparency and fairness in their findings,” Raus, who was appointed on Oct 7, reportedly said.