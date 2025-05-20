Malaysia says US$2.4 million fraud involving civil servants uncovered at government office in London

KUALA LUMPUR: A RM10.4 million (US$2.4 million) financial fraud case allegedly involving Malaysian civil servants was uncovered at a federal office in London on Monday (May 19), according to local media.

This is among a series of cases, amounting to around RM18 million worth of public funds lost over the last five years, according to Malaysia’s Finance Ministry.

“It occurred at a federal department (and) enforcement authorities have taken action,” said Accountant-General Nor Yati Ahmad from the Finance Ministry as quoted by local news outlet New Straits Times (NST).

The fraud involved manipulation of financial systems and unauthorised changes to accounting procedures, she added, as quoted by local media platform Free Malaysia Today.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

She was speaking at the launch of accounting fraud task force, the Accounting Fraud Working Group, in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

In her speech, Yati also said that public sector agencies must adopt a collaborative approach to navigate an increasingly challenging and complex technological landscape and this can be achieved through the sharing of best practices among public and private sector agencies to enhance fraud prevention policies, regulations and methodologies.

She also said that most accounting fraud cases involved manipulation of financial procedures, including tampering with accounting and financial management systems.

At the same event, Malaysia’s Auditor General Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Razi said that all federal and state agencies, statutory bodies, as well as 1,875 government-linked companies flagged in her annual report, must return the misappropriated funds.

“If there are any irregularities such as uncollected or unreceived revenue, follow-up action will be taken,” she was quoted as saying by The Edge.

Besides taking firm action based on third-party reports and other sources, the Accountant General Department is also leveraging current digital technologies to analyse financial data and identify unusual or suspicious transactions as part of “standard work processes” at the National Accounting Department nationwide, reported NST.