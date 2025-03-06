‘Let us not judge’ yet: Malaysia PM Anwar on corruption probe against predecessor Ismail Sabri

SINGAPORE: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged the public not to condemn his predecessor Ismail Sabri Yaakob before investigations by the country’s anti-graft agency conclude, and said he is open to receiving information on alleged misconduct involving members of his Cabinet.

Earlier this week, Ismail Sabri was named as a suspect in a corruption probe into RM700 million (US$158.2 million) in government funds allegedly spent as part of a promotional campaign during his premiership.

"Regarding the case of Ismail Sabri, there are no charges yet; the investigation process is being taken. Let us not judge; we must respect the rule of law," Anwar was quoted as saying by media outlet The Star after attending a breaking of fast event in parliament.

He also dismissed claims of a political ploy against certain leaders. "If we find a few hundred million (ringgit) in your house, we can't touch? Are you telling me that?”

Officials have seized RM170 million in cash in various currencies, along with 16kg of gold bars worth nearly RM7 million from three locations in their probe involving Ismail Sabri.

Anwar said he would not impede any corruption investigations against government ministers.

"The principle is, please investigate, regardless of who that person is. If you ask, why are there no ministers? Give us the names, tell us the location of the house where the money is hidden, I will not block the investigation," he said, as quoted by The Star.

Ismail Sabri, 65, was Malaysia’s prime minister from August 2021 to November 2022, and is currently the Member of Parliament for Bera constituency in Pahang.

The RM700 million was allegedly spent as part of his administration’s “Keluarga Malaysia” promotional campaign.

“Keluarga Malaysia”, which means “Malaysian family”, was an idea Ismail Sabri introduced to encourage Malaysians to work together to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve shared prosperity.

It was replaced by the “Malaysia Madani” or “Civil Malaysia” slogan when Anwar took over as prime minister in November 2022.

Ismail Sabri is expected to record his statement with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Friday (Mar 7), after an earlier meeting on Wednesday was postponed due to medical leave.