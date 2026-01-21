Malaysia’s IJM denies money-laundering allegations as anti-graft agency freezes US$3.9 million in probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia construction giant IJM Corporation Bhd has rejected allegations of multi-billion ringgit money laundering and denied reports it is under investigation by UK authorities.

This comes as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed freezing bank accounts totalling RM15.8 million (US$3.9 million) as part of an ongoing probe into the company.

“The company and its UK associates are not aware of any investigation by the UK's SFO (Serious Fraud Office). We have not been approached and any reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate,” IJM said on Tuesday (Jan 20) as quoted by Malaysian news outlet The Edge.

MACC had earlier confirmed on Monday that investigations into IJM are under way, reportedly linked to money-laundering allegations involving RM2.5 billion.

Local media reported that the probe came after the UK SFO had launched an investigation into alleged money laundering and corruption involving multi-billion ringgit transactions linked to two executives from IJM.

The corporation also denied the money-laundering allegations involving the two individuals, describing the claims as unfounded.

Earlier reports had said that a member of IJM’s top management who holds a Tan Sri title - one of the most prestigious federal honours - as well as a company adviser had been identified as people of interest.

“We wish to clarify that the individual referred to in the articles as an ‘adviser’ to IJM was, in the past, engaged on a professional basis to provide advisory services in relation to a limited number of corporate transactions,” IJM said.

It added that the group's chairman, Krishnan Tan - who holds the Tan Sri title - had met officers from MACC earlier in the day on Tuesday and continues to cooperate fully, while other personnel who have been requested to provide information are also assisting the authorities.