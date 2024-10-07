Malaysia aims to be global powerhouse in highly competitive integrated circuit design sector

SELANGOR: Trainee engineer Izaac Chong recently joined an 18-month on-the-job training programme at an integrated circuit (IC) start-up firm, hoping to make his mark in the highly competitive industry.

He is among several young IC designers who were hired by MaiStorage – a pioneer at the newly-launched Malaysia Semiconductor IC Design Park located in Puchong, Selangor state.

Spanning 5,574sqm, the park was the country’s first chip design hub and the largest in Southeast Asia.

It is an integral part of Malaysia’s plans to penetrate the IC design market and position itself as a potential global powerhouse in the industry.

Selangor – the nation’s most populous and industrialised state – has been tasked to lead the charge, with at least one IC design park to be built each year until 2028.