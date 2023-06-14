Jocelyn Chia probe: Malaysia police requests help from Interpol

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia police on Wednesday (Jun 14) said that it has sought help from Interpol to help locate the comedian Jocelyn Chia, adding that two reports have been filed against her thus far.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said in a statement that the request for assistance from Interpol was sought on Tuesday.

“A request to Interpol was made on Jun 13, 2023 to get information about the suspect for our investigations,” said Mr Kamarul, adding that the public was advised to not play up issues that could threaten public order.

CNA has reached out to Interpol for comments.

Chia made headlines recently after a video clip of the stand-up comedian during a routine at a comedy club in New York City where she poked fun at the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 flight went viral.

MH370 was an international passenger flight operated by Malaysia Airlines that left Kuala Lumpur for Beijing in March 2014 but never arrived at its destination.

The flight had 239 passengers and crew onboard.

The US-based comedian also made jokes about Singapore's relationship with Malaysia as part of her routine.

On Wednesday, the police said that Chia is being investigated for offences under Section 504/505(c) of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Chia had told the BBC that she was not making fun of the MH370 tragedy and the victims, but was trying to find humour in the incident.

She said that she stood by the joke and that the video clip had been taken out of context.

She also added that involving Interpol was an escalation.

"I just wish I could have seen the face of the Interpol officer who received this request.

"Honestly, if Interpol does do something about this request and things escalate, can you imagine how famous it is going to make me?” she was quoted as saying by the British broadcaster.