Over 10,700 people evacuated in Johor due to severe floods; major roads in JB city centre affected
As of 8am on Friday (Mar 21), 10,763 people have been sent to temporary flood relief centres, more than double the number recorded on Thursday night.
JOHOR BAHRU: Over 10,700 people in Johor have been evacuated as of Friday (Mar 21) due to floods that also caused massive traffic congestion in the Johor Bahru city centre.
“The victims from 3,018 families have been sent to temporary flood relief centres,” Johor's Disaster Management Committee said in a statement on Friday (Mar 21) morning.
The 10,763 people evacuated as of 8am on Friday is more than double the 5,092 recorded just 10 hours earlier, local news outlet The Star reported.
Johor Bahru has the highest number of flood evacuees, at 4,291 people, said Azmi Rohani, chairman of the state disaster management committee.
“This is followed by Kluang with 2,163, Kota Tinggi with 1,762, Pontian with 1,395 and Kulai with 1,152,” he said on Friday morning.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a “severe-level” continuous rain warning for the state until Friday.
The areas forecast to be affected are Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.
The weatherman has also issued an “alert-level” continuous rain warning for other areas in Johor – Tangkak, Segamat, Muar and Batu Pahat – as well as other parts of Malaysia like Pahang and Sabah.
Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi has urged Johoreans in high-risk areas to stay vigilant and comply with the authorities’ directives.
He said the state government is taking measures to address the situation.
“We have been and we will continue to mobilise all efforts to coordinate assistance, ensure sufficient food supplies and provide basic necessities to safeguard the well-being of the victims,” Onn Hafiz said in a statement on Friday morning.
The day before, he shared that the Irrigation and Drainage Department has been ordered to expedite flood mitigation projects to minimise the risk of recurring floods.
FLOOD “COVERED ENTIRE HOUSE”; SCHOOLS AFFECTED
Videos have circulated on social media since Thursday (Mar 20) showing severe congestion on flooded major roads in the city centre, including thoroughfares in Tebrau, Pandan and Larkin.
“As of 2pm, the route from Tebrau to Pandan was cut off (due to the floods),” the Facebook account Community Roda Johor posted on Thursday.
Other videos on TikTok showed traffic congestion in the area persisting at about 10pm on Thursday night.
“The roads in Skudai, from Paradigm Mall to the flyover at (Jalan Ungku) Tun Aminah, were flooded … many roads were closed,” Facebook user Kssj Krish posted.
Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also advised people to defer non-essential travel to Johor as continuous heavy traffic is expected at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints this weekend.
“The incessant rain over the last two days due to the monsoon surge in Singapore has also added to the traffic build-up at the land checkpoints,” it added in a statement on Friday.
Some Johor residents are worried that upcoming Hari Raya celebrations would be affected.
“Usually the water level would only reach knee level, so I never imagined it would cover my entire house yesterday,” 39-year-old Nordiana Moidoo, who lives in Kampung Pasir Tebrau, told The Star.
Nordiana said all her Hari Raya preparations including her festive clothing and delicacies were destroyed, with losses estimated at more than RM10,000 (US$2,260).
The floods have also disrupted learning at 20 schools across Johor Bahru, Kulai, Pontian, Kluang and Kota Tinggi, Johor's education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin said.
“As of noon (on Thursday), we received reports that 20 schools had been affected but the number may increase,” Aznan said.