Malaysia to expand QR code clearance to cars and lorries at Johor land checkpoints next year
This follows a successful trial involving Malaysian bus commuters and motorcyclists that began in June and ends this month, says Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
SINGAPORE: Malaysian drivers and commuters will be able to cross between Johor and Singapore using QR codes instead of passports from next year.
This follows a successful trial involving buses and motorcycles that began in June and ends this month, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said on Monday (Nov 18).
For now, only Malaysian citizens on Malaysian-registered vehicles will be able to use QR codes at the Johor land checkpoints, a spokesperson from the Home Ministry told CNA on Tuesday. It is unclear if Malaysians using Singapore-registered vehicles are eligible.
The applications used for QR-code clearance are linked to their passports.
According to media outlet The Star, there are long-term plans to expand the use of QR codes to foreigners, similar to how international travellers are able to use Malaysia’s autogate facility at its airports.
Speaking at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur following a special committee meeting to address congestion at the Causeway, Mr Saifuddin said trial participants significantly reduced the time taken to clear immigration during peak hours.
“The current system takes eight seconds while the QR code system reduces it to five seconds for a single rider and six seconds for those with a pillion rider,” said Mr Saifuddin, referring to the use of the MyBorderPass application by motorcyclists.
This means over 750 motorcyclists are able to clear immigration in an hour, up from 500 to 600 motorcyclists previously, said Mr Saifuddin.
At the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) linked to the Causeway, bus users managed to cut waiting times during peak hours from 120 minutes to 15 minutes, according to the Malay Mail.“The decision was agreed upon in principle today, and once we finalise the procurement for these two modes of transport… we will focus on expanding the initiative to other modes of transport,” said Mr Saifuddin, who added it would be done in phases next year.
JOHOR’S LAND BORDERS TO GET BUSIER
Motorcyclists and bus travellers taking part in the trial use three different applications for QR-code immigration clearance, but the Home Ministry is set to settle on a single app to facilitate the process.
Bus travellers at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) customs linked to the Tuas Second Link use the MyTrip app, while those at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) linked to the Causeway use the MyRentas app. Motorcyclists use the MyBorderPass app.
Over 350,000 bus travellers, motorcyclists as well as pillion riders signed up for the three applications involved in the trial. Together, they make up nearly 80 per cent of daily cross-border traffic between Johor and Singapore while private and commercial vehicles account for the rest, according to news outlet Free Malaysia Today.
Mr Saifuddin said faster immigration clearance at Johor’s land borders is important as the state is expected to manage 150 million vehicles next year in light of Visit Malaysia Year 2025. This is an increase from the 116 million vehicles seen last year, he said.
Faster clearance is also important for the proposed Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ). In the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on the SEZ in January this year, both countries aimed to explore passport-free clearance on both sides of the border.
Singapore rolled out QR code immigration clearance at its land checkpoints with Johor on Mar 19, and many motorists have said it has cut their travel times.
Singaporeans use the MyICA app which is linked to their passports.
For foreign visitors, a physical passport is required for those entering Singapore for the first time, as well as those re-entering using a different passport from their last visit to the country. These travellers are able to use QR codes for immigration clearance on subsequent trips.