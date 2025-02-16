4 policemen injured in Kedah trying to arrest machete-wielding suspect who later died in hospital

SUNGAI PETANI, Kedah: Four policemen in the northern Malaysian state of Kedah suffered injuries to different parts of their bodies while trying to apprehend a machete-wielding suspect.

The man was later shot by the police and died in hospital.

Bernama on Saturday (Feb 15) reported that two of the officers have since been allowed to return home after receiving treatment while the remaining two are in stable condition.

“I confirm that we have received a report on the incident and that four police personnel were injured while arresting the suspect,” Kuala Muda district police chief, ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

According to Wan Azharuddin, the 32-year-old male suspect - who was shot during the incident - was pronounced dead while being treated at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

“As the police were about to arrest the suspect, he swung a machete, prompting the officers to open fire in self-defence. The suspect was later taken to the hospital and was confirmed dead while receiving treatment,” he said.

Wan Azharuddin added that the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Bernama reported that the 32-year-old suspect was first found in a locked house when the police arrived at the scene in Taman Seri Astan, Sungai Petani, at around 3pm on Friday.

A neighbour told the New Straits Times (NST) that the fiasco began when the suspect’s parents left their house after the man began to behave violently.

The neighbour - Mohd Suyuti Abdullah - said that two plainclothes officers then arrived and tried to calm the suspect.

“Suddenly, I heard altercations before seeing the two policemen fleeing the house. However, one of them fell to the ground and the suspect slashed him,” said Suyuti, 50.

“He shouted out loud that he would kill all policemen who tried to arrest him. Then he went back into his house and locked himself in it.”

Suyuti added that more officers then arrived at the scene and the stand-off lasted for several hours.

"After 7pm, I saw a fire engine arrive at the scene, followed by three ambulances. Later, we heard several gunshots at the house. The stand-off finally ended after 10pm," he said.

Meanwhile, another witness - Mohd Aqif Zamri - told Bernama that the suspect was a quiet person who rarely mingled with the neighbours.

“We didn’t know the suspect had mental health issues. Although he had been living with his parents here for almost a year, they kept to themselves most of the time,” said Aqif.