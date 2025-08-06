Suspected robbery gang leader killed in shootout with Kuala Lumpur police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police in Malaysia on Wednesday (Aug 6) shot dead a man in Kuala Lumpur who was suspected to be the gang leader behind a series of robberies across the country.

Acting director of Bukit Aman Police Fadil Marsus told local media that the shootout with the suspect occurred at about 4.10am along Jalan Bukit Tunku.

The area is located some 9km from the famed Petronas Twin Towers.

"Police were monitoring the 36-year-old suspect, who had a record of 44 prior offences including robbery, violent crime, house break-in, and drug-related offences," Fadil was quoted as saying by New Straits Times.

He added that the suspect was believed to have been behind several housebreaking and robbery cases in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Perak since 2024, with losses totalling to over RM1 million (US$237,000).

The early morning shootout ensued after the police had intercepted the suspect, who was allegedly conducting surveillance for potential houses to rob.

“He opened fire at the police, forcing (police) officers to return fire in self-defence,” said Fadil.

The suspect was driving a BMW car, which was later found to have been bearing a fake registration plate number. It is also believed to have been smuggled from abroad.

A revolver, burglary tools and a police vest were seized in a search of the suspect’s car.

Preliminary investigations by the Kuala Lumpur police found that the gang led by the suspect had previously posed as police officers, targeting businesses and homes with safes, gold bars and cash. The gang is also believed to have been involved in drug trafficking operations.

The police are still searching for other members of the gang, with “dozens” of members potentially remaining at large.

Just last month, former Kuala Lumpur police chief Rusdi Isa assured the public that the Malaysian capital is still safe despite two fatal shootings there over a span of four days.

Rushdi, who is now the director of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department, had said then the shootings in Cheras and Brickfields should not be used as evidence to suggest unsafe conditions in Kuala Lumpur.