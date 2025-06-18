KL still safe, recent fatal shootings linked to criminal disputes elsewhere: Police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian capital is still safe despite two fatal shootings in Kuala Lumpur over four days, said the city’s police chief Rusdi Isa.

He assured the public that the recent shootings in Cheras and Brickfields should not be used as evidence to suggest unsafe conditions in Kuala Lumpur.

“These shooting cases are all the result of problems that occurred outside the Kuala Lumpur contingent, and were brought here,” Rusdi said in a statement on Tuesday (Jun 17) afternoon, as cited in local news platform Berita Harian.

He added that the motives for both cases involved internal feuds between the suspects and the victims and that the two cases are also unlikely to be related.

The police chief said that the Cheras case is believed to involve criminal business from Sarawak, while the Brickfields case is reported to be related to a gang feud in neighbouring Selangor state, just outside the capital city.

“In the shooting case in Cheras … the two victims had just arrived from Sibu, Sarawak, and came to (Kuala Lumpur) on personal business,” he said.

He added that both the victims had criminal records and were suspected to be involved in smuggling activities in Sarawak as well as a murder.

Rusdi said that there is a possibility that the victims were shadowed by criminal rivals or disgruntled individuals who were biding their time before the opportunity arose for the attack.