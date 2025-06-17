Two men shot dead outside Cheras mall; second KL fatal gun attack in four days

Both victims were in their 40s and originally from Sibu, Sarawak, according to local media.

They were reportedly heading to a car parked within the mall's compound when they were attacked.

The case is currently being investigated by the Cheras division of the Kuala Lumpur Police, with more details expected to be released soon, according to the Malay Mail. It is being investigated under section 302 of the penal code for murder.

The police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

Just four days before, another fatal shooting took place in the Malaysian capital, in the neighbourhood of Brickfields, not far from the site of Tuesday’s shooting.

The case in Brickfields left one dead and two injured, as two gunmen attacked a group of seven diners at a restaurant on Jalan Tun Sambanthan, on Friday night.

The three victims were aged between 30 and 50, according to local media reports.

One of the victims was confirmed dead at the scene and his body was sent to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem.

The other two were receiving treatment for injuries at the same hospital, said Brickfields police chief Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood on Saturday, as cited in Free Malaysia Today.

The two gunmen fled on a motorbike, and remain at large as the Brickfields police are still investigating the case, with the motive yet to be discovered, according to a report by The Star.

These two cases from Kuala Lumpur follow a number of shootings in Peninsular Malaysia that have occurred this year, including another case at a Setia Alam mall in neighbouring Selangor earlier in February, and a man who was shot in Johor Bahru in January.

Malaysian police have stepped up security measures since the case in Setia Alam, with additional auxiliary police and security personnel assigned to shopping malls around the country.