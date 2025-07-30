Commentary: Does Malaysia have a growing gun problem?

LINKS WITH ORGANISED CRIME

Kuala Lumpur police noted that the capital remains safe as the two shootings in Brickfields and Cheras were linked to organised crime, and likely unrelated to each other.

Most of the crime networks in Malaysia operate as smaller groups similar to secret societies, rather than larger triads. These gangs often deal in drugs, extortion and other illegal businesses.

Organised crime remains a major problem in urbanised areas such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak and Johor. Lack of economic opportunities, inequality and unemployment have been among the main factors in those areas.

Impressionable and marginalised youth are a prime target for organised crime networks. Johor police in 2023 said that secret societies were recruiting students at secondary schools, while KL police said that gangs use influencers to reach out to teens on social media platforms.

ILLEGAL TRAFFICKING ROUTES

Illegal firearms are crucial to organised crime networks for self-protection, and to threaten or assassinate rivals. They are seldom used against law enforcement unlike in other countries like the US.

Private manufacturing of firearms is not common in Malaysia and most of the illegal firearms are sourced from neighbouring countries such as Thailand. Small arms and ammunition enter Thailand from Cambodia and are distributed from Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai.

Several high-profile cases in Malaysia hint at the involvement of Thai-made weapons. In February, Israeli national Shalom Avitan was sentenced to prison for possession of firearms and ammunition that were allegedly sourced from Thailand.

A shooting at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 2024 involved a firearm that was believed to have been sourced from a neighbouring country.