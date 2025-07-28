At least 6 killed in Bangkok market after gunman opens fire

BANGKOK: At least six people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a market in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Monday (Jul 28), Thai police said in a statement.

The fatalities include the gunman who took his own life, Charin Gopatta, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told Reuters.

"Police are investigating the identity of the person and the motive for the incident," Thai police said in a statement. The five people killed by the gunman were security guards at the market, it said.