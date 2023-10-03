Bangkok Siam Paragon mall shooting: At least 3 killed, 14-year-old suspected gunman arrested

BANGKOK: At least three people were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday (Oct 3) following a shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall.

One of the wounded was a foreign national, said Thai emergency services.

Police have arrested the 14-year-old suspected gunman.

"The attacker was arrested. In fact, he surrendered ... Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing," Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters.

In security camera footage shared on social media, the suspected shooter is seen inside a store, kneeling on the ground in an apparent surrender.

Police officers then shatter a glass panel before moving in to detain him.

Images of the arrest show an officer pinning the teenager to the ground and handcuffing the suspect, who was clad in a black top and a cap. Officers later recovered a handgun from the scene.