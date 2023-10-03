Bangkok Siam Paragon mall shooting: At least 3 killed, 14-year-old suspected gunman arrested
Hundreds of people were seen fleeing the mall in Bangkok after gunshots were heard.
BANGKOK: At least three people were killed and several others wounded on Tuesday (Oct 3) following a shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall.
One of the wounded was a foreign national, said Thai emergency services.
Police have arrested the 14-year-old suspected gunman.
"The attacker was arrested. In fact, he surrendered ... Police are clearing the scene. The situation is easing," Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters.
In security camera footage shared on social media, the suspected shooter is seen inside a store, kneeling on the ground in an apparent surrender.
Police officers then shatter a glass panel before moving in to detain him.
Images of the arrest show an officer pinning the teenager to the ground and handcuffing the suspect, who was clad in a black top and a cap. Officers later recovered a handgun from the scene.
Hundreds of people were earlier seen fleeing from Siam Paragon, one of the Thai capital's top shopping destinations which is hugely popular with tourists and locals alike.
The mall was put on lockdown.
Live video from the scene showed an empty mall and its surroundings clear of crowds in what would usually be a busy evening peak hour. Sirens from emergency vehicles could be heard.
Word of the incident first spread on social media, as users shared footage of crowds fleeing the mall. Several people said they heard gunshots.
Video shared by X user @janejanejuta showed shoppers and mall employees crouching down and taking shelter at what appeared to be a food court. A man can be heard urging the group to sit down.
Media consultant Indra Suharjono was working in the mall when she and her colleagues were told to take cover at about 5pm local time.
They were preparing for a fans’ meet-and-greet session with celebrities on Tuesday night. She gathered about 300 fans into an auditorium and they locked the doors behind them.
“The atmosphere is very sombre at the moment, and everybody is quiet. They are looking at all the news online ... I got a lot more worried when everybody said to find a place and to stay put,” she said.
People around her received information from friends outside the mall, she said. At about 5.45pm, the authorities started evacuating fans from the hall and they were told to leave the building.
The nearby Siam BTS Station was shuttered at about 4.40pm local time.
Officers were seen directing people away from the Siam Paragon exit, which is connected to the platform. Scores of people were also gathered outside the station waiting to be let in, with some managing to duck through.
Services resumed about an hour later.
"I was very shocked when I heard the news because I was working in Central World," a commuter at Siam BTS station told CNA on Tuesday evening.
"The public should be better informed of incidents like these instead of having to search for updates on X … If there was an SMS alert system, for instance, there would be more safety," said 22-year-old Ms Punyika Changthom.
Traffic outside Siam Paragon was heavy when CNA arrived at the scene at about 6.30pm.
Ambulances and police cars lined the street and scores of medical personnel and security officers were seen.
The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery, murdering 24 children and 12 adults.
Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and has a long and violent history of firearm incidents, both small and large.
In 2020, a former army officer went on a rampage in a shopping mall in Korat, murdering 29 people and wounding scores more.
Additional reporting by Saksith Saiyasombut, Pichayada Promchertchoo and Jack Board.