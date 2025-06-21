Malaysian police investigate possible organised crime link after fatal shooting in Selangor
The victim was found slumped in the driver’s seat of a four-wheel-drive vehicle. Photos circulating online appear to show six bullet holes in the driver’s side window.
KUALA LUMPUR: A 46-year-old man was shot dead in Meru, Selangor, on Friday (Jun 20), with Malaysian police investigating a possible link to organised crime.
The shooting happened outside a motorcycle shop in Taman Meru Utama, located in the Klang district. Local police said they were informed of the incident at 3.37pm.
"Responding immediately to the alert, a team was dispatched to the scene, where they discovered a 46-year-old local man slumped in the driver's seat of a four-wheel-drive vehicle, covered in blood," said Klang Utara district police chief S Vijaya Rao as reported by national news agency Bernama.
The victim was confirmed dead on the scene and the body sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital for a post-mortem, he added.
The case is being investigated for murder. Authorities said they are examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and taking witness statements, with investigators not ruling out the involvement of a secret society.
"Some footage has already been reviewed, and other nearby CCTV recordings are still being examined," said S Vijaya on Saturday, as reported by local news site New Straits Times.
The shooting in Meru follows two recent cases reported in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
Two men were shot dead outside a Cheras shopping mall on Tuesday. Police have classified the case as murder.
Just four days before, another fatal shooting took place in the neighbourhood of Brickfields. Two gunmen attacked a group of seven diners on the night of Jun 13, leaving one dead and two injured.
Kuala Lumpur’s police chief has assured the public that the city remains safe, nothing that the Cheras and Brickfield cases were likely driven by internal disputes between the suspects and victims. He added that the two shootings are unlikely to be related.