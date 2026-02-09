Singaporean man, 25, to serve public cleaning order in KL after conviction under stricter anti-littering law

KUALA LUMPUR: A Singaporean man will have to perform court-ordered community cleaning in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 13 (Friday), after pleading guilty to littering in the Malaysian capital during New Year’s Day celebrations.

Mohamed Nuh Qurasaini Kayat, 25, was fined RM1,500 (US$381) and ordered to undergo four hours of public cleaning work, marking the first conviction of a Singaporean under Malaysia’s stricter anti-littering law that took effect on Jan 1 this year.

He was charged on Monday at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court under the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672).

The charge specifically cites him for discarding a cigarette butt in a public area near a 7-Eleven outlet on Jalan Bukit Bintang in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, rather than using a designated waste container.

According to news agency Bernama, Mohamed Nuh, who was unrepresented, pleaded to the court for leniency, claiming that there were no rubbish bins in the vicinity at the time.

He was reported to have said that he chose to discard the cigarette butt on the ground because there were already others strewn across the pavement.

In a statement on Monday, the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) said that another five cases involving Singaporeans in Johor are currently being processed through its legal channels.

It said that community service for convicted offenders will take place concurrently across five locations on Friday, and will include all individuals whose cases have been heard in court by Thursday.

SWCorp did not provide details on where these locations would be, but told CNA that offenders have to perform the community cleaning in the state where they committed the offence.

Local media reported that the community service includes collecting solid waste, washing public areas, cutting grass and clearing cobwebs while wearing special uniforms.