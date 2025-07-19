Long queues at Malaysia's checkpoints after country's worst breakdown in autogates affecting foreign travellers

SINGAPORE: Long queues are taking place at major immigration checkpoints in Malaysia on Saturday (Jul 19) after it reportedly suffered the country's worst-ever breakdown in the autogate system since Friday noon.

The Star reported that tens of thousands of foreigners were affected, involving more than 200 autogates across the country. However, Malaysian passport holders were able to use the autogates with no issues.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 and 2, as well as Johor's Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex and Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) were among the entry points affected.