Long queues at Malaysia's checkpoints after country's worst breakdown in autogates affecting foreign travellers
Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 and 2, as well as the land checkpoints in Johor near the Causeway and the Tuas Second Link were reportedly among the entry points affected.
SINGAPORE: Long queues are taking place at major immigration checkpoints in Malaysia on Saturday (Jul 19) after it reportedly suffered the country's worst-ever breakdown in the autogate system since Friday noon.
The Star reported that tens of thousands of foreigners were affected, involving more than 200 autogates across the country. However, Malaysian passport holders were able to use the autogates with no issues.
Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 and 2, as well as Johor's Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex and Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) were among the entry points affected.
Travellers shared photos of the long queues at both land checkpoints with Singapore. One Facebook user, Sarena Yong, said the autogate system has been down for foreign passport holders since Friday night.
According to a statement posted by BSI border security and control agency on Facebook, the autogate service at both passenger halls in BSI were affected.
"We regret any inconvenience and your patience and cooperation is much appreciated," they said, adding that their team is working to solve the issue.
Quoting a security official, The Star reported that it was the cause of the failure was unknown and investigations are ongoing for any elements of sabotage or hacking.
“Weekends are a busy period and immigration officers have been told to open all lanes to clear the passports manually,” the official told The Star.
BSI's official Facebook page on Friday afternoon announced an interruption of the autogate service at the checkpoint.