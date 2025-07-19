Logo
Long queues at Malaysia's checkpoints after country's worst breakdown in autogates affecting foreign travellers
Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 and 2, as well as the land checkpoints in Johor near the Causeway and the Tuas Second Link were reportedly among the entry points affected.

Long queues were reported at major checkpoints across Malaysia after an autogate glitch which started on Jul 18, 2025 meant foreign passport holders were unable to use the system. (Photo: Facebook/Agensi Kawalan dan Perlindungan Sempadan BSI)

19 Jul 2025 04:22PM
SINGAPORE: Long queues are taking place at major immigration checkpoints in Malaysia on Saturday (Jul 19) after it reportedly suffered the country's worst-ever breakdown in the autogate system since Friday noon.

The Star reported that tens of thousands of foreigners were affected, involving more than 200 autogates across the country. However, Malaysian passport holders were able to use the autogates with no issues.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 and 2, as well as Johor's Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex and Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ (KSAB) were among the entry points affected.

A notice at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex showed that only Malaysian passport holders were able to use the autogate system. (Photo: Facebook/Agensi Kawalan dan Perlindungan Sempadan BSI)

Travellers shared photos of the long queues at both land checkpoints with Singapore. One Facebook user, Sarena Yong, said the autogate system has been down for foreign passport holders since Friday night.

According to a statement posted by BSI border security and control agency on Facebook, the autogate service at both passenger halls in BSI were affected. 

"We regret any inconvenience and your patience and cooperation is much appreciated," they said, adding that their team is working to solve the issue. 

Quoting a security official, The Star reported that it was the cause of the failure was unknown and investigations are ongoing for any elements of sabotage or hacking. 

“Weekends are a busy period and immigration officers have been told to open all lanes to clear the passports manually,” the official told The Star. 

Long queues were seen at one of the land checkpoints in Johor after an autogate disruption on Friday affected foreign passport holders. (Photo: Facebook/Sarena Yong)
The Malaysian People’s Volunteer Corps personnel have also been deployed to manage the influx of visitors at the two land checkpoints with Singapore. Immigration officers have also started contra lanes at both bus halls. 

BSI's official Facebook page on Friday afternoon announced an interruption of the autogate service at the checkpoint. 

Source: Agencies/lk

