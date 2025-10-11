Melaka teen allegedly gang raped in school by senior students, Malaysia education minister warns no compromise

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek warned on Saturday (Oct 11) that her ministry will not compromise on any cases of sexual misconduct in all educational institutions under its management.

Her comments come on the heels of reports that a Form Three female student in Melaka had been gang-raped by her seniors in a classroom. Form Three in Malaysia is equivalent to being in Secondary Three in Singapore.

Fadhlina on Saturday noted that the alleged incident at the secondary school in Melaka was “regrettable”.

"The strictest action must be taken against the offenders. No one will be protected," she wrote on Facebook.

She has since ordered the school, the district education office, and the state education department to provide full cooperation in the ongoing investigations.

Malay daily Sinar Harian had earlier reported that the alleged incident had occurred on Oct 2 at a school in Alor Gajah, Melaka.

The girl was purportedly sexually assaulted by two Form Five boys while two others had witnessed the incident. They had reportedly recorded the sexual assault.

Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar told local media that the four have been remanded for six days to assist investigations under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape. The offence carries a jail term of not less than 10 years and up to 30 years as well as caning.

The case has sparked outrage and renewed calls for tougher disciplinary actions to be taken in schools.

“We hope the caning system will be reintroduced in schools, but it must be implemented wisely in a bid to educate and not to inflict pain,” Melaka state education, higher learning and religious affairs committee chairman Rahmad Mariman told The Star.