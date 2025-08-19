‘Heartless’: Singaporean man gets 72 years’ jail in Malaysia for murdering, dismembering wife and stepson
After disposing of their bodies, Shahrul Nizam Zuraimy fled to Singapore, where he was arrested by the police and later handed over to the Malaysian authorities.
MELAKA: A Singaporean man who murdered and dismembered the bodies of his wife and stepson six years ago in Melaka before fleeing to the Republic was sentenced to 72 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane by a Malaysian court on Monday (Aug 18).
Justice Anselm Charles Fernandis of the Melaka High Court ordered Shahrul Nizam Zuraimy, 36, to serve 36 years’ in jail and 12 strokes of the cane for each charge, with the sentences running consecutively from his arrest on Oct 11, 2019.
Sharul was earlier charged with two counts of murder for causing the deaths of his wife, Norfazera Bidin, 27, and her son, Muhammad Iman Ashraf Abdullah, 11, at a house in Taman Merdeka Jaya in the Melaka Tengah district between 6pm on Oct 6, 2019 and 7.30am the following day, local media reported.
Under Section 302 of Malaysia’s Penal Code, those found guilty of murder may be sentenced to death or jailed between 30 and 40 years. They may also receive at least 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.
Fernandis said that based on the pathology report and testimony from the accused’s cousin, the court believed that Shahrul’s act of dismembering and disposing of the victims’ body parts in different locations appeared to be an attempt to prevent the authorities from identifying them.
“The heads of both victims were carefully wrapped and hidden above the ceiling to avoid the smell and blood being detected. The accused also discarded parts of both victims’ bodies in a bushy area,” Fernandis told the High Court, as quoted by Berita Harian.
He added that the court had also considered Shahrul’s actions of cleaning the house after the incident before fleeing to Singapore, where he was arrested by the police and later handed over to the Malaysian authorities.
“The court also took into account the defence’s submissions, aggravating factors presented by the prosecution and the victims’ impact statements from the mother and sister of the deceased, who testified to suffering emotional trauma and health problems, besides the victim’s surviving children also growing up without a mother’s love,” Fernandis was quoted as saying by Bernama.
“HE CUT UP THEIR BODIES LIKE CHICKENS,” SAYS VICTIM’S MOTHER
Earlier on Monday, the mother and sister of Shahrul’s wife Norfazera, in their impact statements, had urged the court to impose a commensurate sentence, including the death penalty due to the trauma endured by the family and the brutality of the killings, Bernama reported.
“A heartless person, so cruel to kill my daughter and grandson, he cut up their bodies like chickens,” Norfazera’s mother Fatimah Latiff, 66, told the court.
“I want him to be sentenced to death by hanging … A life for a life, Your Honour. I want justice for my daughter and grandson,” Fatimah said, as quoted by the New Straits Times.
Meanwhile, the victim’s elder sister Munira Bidin told the High Court that one of Norfazera’s children was aged two during the time of the incident and is now eight.
“He is under my care and often asks about his mother and brother. So I plead for the heaviest and fairest punishment, which is hanging,” she said.
Another of Norfazera’s sisters also said that the family plans to file an appeal on the High Court’s decision through their lawyer, New Straits Times reported.
Deputy Public Prosecutors Mohd Asri Abd Rahman Sidik and Nur Syazwanie Marizan had sought the death penalty and further argued that separate prison sentences should be handed down for each charge if the death penalty was not imposed, according to Berita Harian.
“The accused was supposed to protect the victims, but instead killed them, including a child who was his stepson. The court must balance public interest with the severity of the cruelty committed,” they were quoted as saying by Bernama.
Defence lawyers Andrew Lourdes and Chua Yong Yi had earlier pleaded for leniency, arguing that Shahrul had repented and regretted his actions.The defence lawyers also highlighted his good behaviour throughout his six years in detention at Sungai Udang Prison in Melaka, Harian Metro reported.