Singaporean man among two found drowned at Mersing beach in Johor

MERSING, Johor: Two men, including a Singaporean, were found drowned near the beach at Mawar Island in Mersing, Johor after being “swept away by strong currents” during an afternoon swim on Monday (Apr 7), according to local authorities.

Endau Fire and Rescue Station said the incident involved three friends - Singaporean Yogaraj Veeran, 37, Indian national Narayanan Ravi, 45 and Malaysian K Anpananthan, 39.

Narayanan was the latest to have been found dead 300m from Mawar Island where he had been reportedly missing since around 4.50pm on Monday.

“The victim was found by the operations recovery team, who then used a rope to pull the victim’s body ashore,” Endau Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Alias ​​Hussin said in a statement on Monday evening, as quoted by local news agency Bernama.

Mawar Island, known for its turquoise waters and majestic stone arc, is about a 30-minute drive from Mersing Town in Johor.

Local media had reported earlier that Yogaraj, the 37-year-old Singaporean man, was found floating unconscious near the beach and was brought to shore by members of the public. He did not survive while Anpananthan managed to save himself.

Alias from the Fire and Rescue Station said that his department received information about the drowning incident at 2.37pm on Monday, according to Bernama.

Seven personnel, along with a light Fire Rescue Tender and a Toyota Hilux pickup truck were then dispatched to the location.

The rescue operation concluded at 6.21pm on Monday.

“The bodies of the two victims who came from Johor Bahru have been handed over to the police for further action,” Alias shared, as quoted by Bernama.