Malaysia aims for milk self-sufficiency by 2025, but more needs to be done to help farmers

BANGI, Malaysia: Malaysia, which aims to become fully self-sufficient in milk by 2025, is looking to do more to improve cattle yield and help small farmers jump on the milk bandwagon.

Currently, less than half of the country’s annual consumption of milk is produced locally, while the rest is imported.

Malaysians consume about 80 million litres of milk each year, with the rate averaging an 8 per cent growth since 2010.

The country needs at least another 30,000 cows to meet growing demand, as children are encouraged to drink fresh milk in schools.

Consumers’ dietary preferences are also changing, with more opting for fresh milk instead of condensed milk, said observers.