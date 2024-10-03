After public outcry, Malaysia scraps Oct 10 deadline for MyJPJ transport app users to adopt national identification system
Users may continue logging in and using the MyJPJ app as usual, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke.
SINGAPORE: Following a public outcry, Malaysia has scrapped the Oct 10 deadline to use its MyDigital ID national identification system to log in to the Road Transport Department (JPJ)’s MyJPJ app.
“I have directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to allow the public continued access to the MyJPJ app as usual, and there is currently no set deadline, ensuring there will be no disruptions,” said Transport Minister Anthony Loke at a press conference on Wednesday (Oct 2).
The MyJPJ app, with 10.5 million users, is used to view and renew one’s driver’s licence and road tax, as well as view one’s vehicle ownership certificate.
MyDigital ID is a single-sign on system similar to Singapore’s Singpass identification system.
The now-scrapped Oct 10 deadline was first reported on Tuesday (Oct 1).
It had been conveyed through a pop-up on the MyJPJ app, and Mr Loke clarified that it was not an official announcement from his ministry or the JPJ. The pop-up has since been taken down, news agency Bernama reported.
“The information provided through the MyJPJ pop-up may mislead the public and cause confusion,” Mr Loke added.
Malaysians had vented their frustration with the short implementation deadline as well as problems encountered in registering for MyDigital ID in recent days.
Some complained the MyDigital ID app often froze and was laggy. Others were worried about cybersecurity and questioned why the JPJ could not make MyDigital ID optional.
Mr Loke said following discussions with MyDigital ID, the Ministry of Transport will support its integration with JPJ. The use of MyDigital ID to log in to the MyJPJ app “should be implemented seamlessly”, and the back-end system integration needed for this will take some time, he said.
MyDigital ID aims to be the single verification system needed for Malaysians to log in to various apps and portals.