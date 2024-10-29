Sinking of Malaysia naval vessel off Johor coast due to navigational error, advanced age: Navy

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian naval vessel that sank off the coast of Johor in August was the result of navigational error and the ship’s advanced age, the navy said.

Investigations found that KD Pendekar - a type of fast attack craft - had strayed away from its planned route and collided with Stork Reef, the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) said in a report released on Monday (Oct 28).

The investigation - which was commissioned to determine the cause of the Aug 25 incident - also found that the weakness of the 45-year-old vessel’s hull structure had affected its flood control measures and led to water spreading quickly to other compartments.

KD Pendekar sank in the waters off Tanjung Penyusop - located in Johor’s Kota Tinggi district - after experiencing major leaks that were said to be the result of hitting an underwater object.

All 39 crew members were rescued and did not suffer injuries but a mine clearance diver who was carrying out subsequent salvage works in the wrecked vessel died on Aug 28.

Investigations found that strong currents and limited visibility contributed to the death of diver - Leading Seaman I Arman San Hermansa.

“Conditions in the area of operation where erratic currents resulted in mud blowing up on the seabed (which) led to very limited visibility at about one 1 foot (30cm) on the day of incident,” TLDM said in its statement.

Acknowledging that the situation has placed divers in high-risk situations and challenging work pressures, the report said that the rope used by the diver was found to be “entangled with the vessel” and the emergency procedures carried out by the victim were unsuccessful, causing him to drown.

According to TLDM, Mr Arman was a competent diver and investigations show that standard diving operating procedures and safety measures were followed before the diving operation began. The equipment he used was also confirmed to be in good working condition.

“The navy takes the findings of the two incidents seriously and prioritises the safety and readiness of personnel to carry out their duties well, while abiding by the guidelines set,” TLDM said.

Salvage efforts were completed by a local firm on Oct 15 and the ship is currently in the process of technical inspection.

KD Pendekar - which was built in Sweden - was commissioned in July 1979, according to local media.

Measuring 43.6m in length, it is armed with a Bofors 57mm main gun, a 40mm secondary gun and Exocet anti-ship missiles.